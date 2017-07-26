Today in Source News Flash: The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards nominations have been announced. Kendrick Lamar is leading with eight for “HUMBLE.”

On The Breakfast Club, Rick Ross explained why he hasn’t yet signed a female rapper to his label. Here’s what he said:

You know, I never did it because I always thought, like, I would end up fucking a female rapper and fucking the business up. I’m so focused on my business. I just, I gotta be honest with you. You know, she looking good. I’m spending so much money on her photo shoots. I gotta fuck a couple times.

Justin Bieber canceled the remainder of his Purpose World Tour. Reportedly, the reasons were religious.

Moroccan Photographer Ilyes Griyeb has accused Skepta’s MAINS clothing line of plagiarism. The controversy began last year when Skepta posted two images to his Instagram with the MAINS logo overlaid.

PUMA tapped The Weeknd to debut the Ignite evoKNIT Wave featuring knitted construction, high sock collar, leather accents, full-length midsole of IGNITE foam.

The Senate decisively rejected a Republican proposal to repeal-and-replace Obamacare, a sign of the chaos expected to envelop Capitol Hill as GOP leaders work to find a plan their conference can agree to.

In light of the pending lawsuit against him, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green released a statement on Tuesday, via ESPN’s Marc J. Spears.