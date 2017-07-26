Mike Tyson may be known as one of the greatest fighters to step into the ring, but MMA fighter Conor McGregor is not taking his shots lying down.

In an interview with the Pardon My Take podcast, Mike Tyson gave his opinion on the upcoming bout between McGregor and Floyd Mayweather, saying that McGregor was going to get “killed” and that he was ignorant for putting himself in the ring that he is not trained in.

“McGregor took the biggest sucker rules in the history of boxing. [McGregor] put his dumb ass in a position where he’s gonna get knocked out because this guy’s been doing this all his life since he was a baby. [McGregor] can’t kick and grab and stuff. … He’s not going to stand much of a chance.”

McGregor who got wind of the comment took to Instagram to reply to Tyson’s critique. The Irish fighter let Tyson know that his showmanship is all a part of his plan and that his strategy is that of Tyson’s for mentor and manager Don King.

“That’s nice Mike, but you’re looking at the new Don King here, son. Money is mine.”

Ballerific Comment Creepin —- 🌾👀🌾 #conormcgregor #commentcreepin A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Jul 25, 2017 at 4:20pm PDT

Despite the harsh criticism, Tyson did reveal that he thought the fight would be exciting and the circus atmosphere is great for the sport.

“Conor is a character. Floyd has never met a character like this,” he said, launching into a parody of McGregor calling Mayweather “boy.” “I want to say hey, it’s disrespectful, but it’s so funny I can’t.”

Listen to the full podcast here.