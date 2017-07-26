Today – PARADE takes visitors on a journey through the sense-memory of childhood and the process of forging an identity, and reflects back to Fordjour’s own curiosities, observations, and obsessions as a child artist growing up in Memphis, Tennessee. At once playful and poignant, disorienting and propulsive, PARADE encapsulates Fordjour’s life in pursuit of art while engaging and inspiring adults and children alike.

The opening of PARADE: Derek Fordjour on Wednesday, July 26 from 7-9PM at the Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art and Storytelling. Guest curated by No Longer Empty’s Manon Slome, PARADE is the culmination of a yearlong artist residency at the museum.