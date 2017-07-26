Rick Ross’s Maybach Music Group (MMG) imprint has without a doubt found itself in the ranks as one of Hip-Hop’s most dominant labels in modern times.

But, similar to its industry equals, the label has lacked in the department of female rappers, having never signed one in its 8-year history.

Recently, in a stop with Power 105’s Breakfast Club, the rapper and MMG CEO revealed an interesting facet as to why this has been the case, admitting that he fears he’d eventually engage in a sexual relationship with said woman, thus ruining the business side of things.

“You know, I never did it because I always thought that like I would end up f*cking the female rapper …f*cking the business up.” Ross explains. “I’m so focused on my business. I got to be honest with you. You know, she looking good and I’m spending so much money on the photoshoots…I gotta f*ck a couple times.”

READ MORE: VH1 SETS PREMIERE DATE FOR “SIGNED” WITH RICK ROSS, LENNY S. & THE-DREAM

Expounding on the topic, host Angela Yee question Rozay on a more platonic relationship with younger artists like Brianna Perry, an emerging talent from his native Miami.

“I mean, most definitely,” Rick Ross says. “If she was a youngster that I felt she was bringing something to the table that dope, you know what I’m saying…a female artist that I’ve watched her whole life in the same position was Brianna in Miami.”

Listen to the conversation in full below. To take a listen to the topic of female rappers, kick it off at the 8:45 mark.