Red Bull Sound Select Presents: New York will be taking place on Tonight [July 27th] at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn. Red Bull Sound Select is a global artist development program that works with the best curators in local music scenes to bring fans unique shows in cities worldwide.

German-born Bibi Bourelly is set to headline the Baby’s Alright stage for an unforgettable night filled with the artist’s soulful voice and unprecedented songwriting skills. She’s best known for writing Rihanna’s 2015 hit, “Bitch Better Have My Money,” the songwriter is now venturing out as a solo artist.

Now under Def Jam, Bourelly is coming off of the “Do I What I Want” tour with Lil Uzi Vert which finished just last month. She recently released a new song titled, “LOL @ BOYZ” and is said to be releasing her debut album in the coming months. Find out more about her in the full interview below!

TheSource.com: What inspires your music?

“Life inspires my music. My music is a reflection of my memories, my experiences and things that I’ve endured.”

Q:What do you have planned for your Red Bull Sound Select performance?

“I just want to show my heart and soul. Talk about the things that I’ve been through. Im really excited to see new faces! And to be myself!”

Q:What’s next to come this summer?-Any new music, videos, or collaborations?

“I’m playing a few upcoming festivals like Lollapalooza and Osheaga in Montreal next weekend. New music? Yes!! Im releasing a new Visual EP in August called Boy.”

Q:Overall, what do you hope fans and listeners take from your music?

“To be who they are and to become in touch with their inner feelings, but most to learn how to be honest.”