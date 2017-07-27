U.K.’s Channel 4 will be airing its new documentary Public Enemies: JAY-Z vs Kanye on Monday July 31st. Public Enemies promises to provide “unseen footage and exclusive interviews.” In addition, the documentary will reveal “the story behind JAY-Z and Kanye West’s spectacular rise, their creative partnership and their colossal falling out.”

A 41-second trailer for Public Enemies was released Wednesday(July 26). The intro features West’s rant aimed at JAY-Z during his Life of Pablo Tour. “JAY-Z: Call me, bro. You still ain’t called me,” West says in the clip. The release of the forthcoming documentary comes at an interesting time, where tensions between both rappers seem high.

Last month, JAY-Z released 4:44 on which he threw jabs at West. Week later, rumors flooded the Internet regarding Kanye’s displeasure with TIDAL and him cutting ties with the streaming service.

Check out the trailer for Public Enemies above.