Released only in June, the de facto anthem of of ‘summer seventeen,’ “Wild Thoughts,” has officially moved over one million units, earning its status as a platinum record.

A product of DJ Khaled’s Grateful album, “Wild Thoughts,” written by PartyNextDoor, boast vocals from both Rihanna and Bryson Tiller and has dominated summer’s soundtrack alongside Khaled’s most popular offering of the season “I’m the One.”

The latter, debuting back in April has already reached an impressive feat of going triple platinum.

“#WILDTHOUGHTS #DJKHALED FEAT @badgalriri @brysontiller OFFICIALLY PLATINUM!” Khaled penned, announcing the accomplishment to fans. “FAN LUV THANK YOU SO MUCH ! #GRATEFUL AVAILABLE EVERYWHERE NOW .. BLESS UP @wethebestmusic @rocnation @epicrecords prod by #DJKHALED bless up @partynextdoor for putting your blessings on there wit me ✊”

Kudos to Khaled on another success.