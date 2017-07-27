There’s actually nothing “cute” about this collab.

Both artists, DRAM and Cardi B show no mercy and go hard on this remix. The song is originally DRAM’s recent single, but since Cardi is one of the hottest names out right now, it was only right to recruit her for a twist. DRAM is currently enjoying life on the road on the DAMN. Tour, while Cardi is making her rounds around the country to celebrate her smash hit, “Bodak Yellow”.

Cardi lays a verse over the song in her usual, unapologetic flow. This pairing may seem unexpected for some, but it makes for a great balance. Listen to the track below!