Red Stripe’s Reggae Sumfest celebrated their epic 25th anniversary last weekend [July 21-22] in Montego Bay – alongside Downsound Entertainment who hosted the spectacular 2-day event with it’s super line-up!

Reggae Sumfest’s local appeal is matched by its global appeal – the internationally recognized brand pulls music lovers from around the world.

“The concept of “Our Music, Our Festival” appeals to the worldwide community eager to share in Jamaican experience. “Jamaica is infectious,” says Josef Bogdanovich, President of Down Sound Entertainment.

The phenomenal line up for the first night included: Spotlight, Sanjay, K Queens, Iyara, Tee JAY, Devin Di Docta, Shenseea, Singer J, Tifa, Harry Toddler, Patorankin, Ding Dong, Jahmeil, Masika, Dexta Dapps, Spice, Tory Lanez, Bounty Killer, Aidonia, Alkaline, MAVADO, Tommy Lee Sparta.

Photos by Skkan Media Entertainment

The second night continued with: Daviana, Rass I, Meleku, Deep Jahi, Feluke, Kabaka Pyramid, Richie Stevens & the Ska Nation Band, Sean Kingston, Cobra, Stephen Marley, Jo Mersa Marley, Sean Paul, Queen Ifrica, Christopher Martin, Jah Cure, Beenie Man, and Sizzla.

Photos By Skkan Media Entertainment

All of the Red Stripe products were brewed/imported from Jamaica. The company’s rich history dates back to 1928 and has earned an international following. The company has become an iconic symbol of all things Jamaica and is embedded into the culture from its music, to its fashion.

Red Stripe is a proud sponsor of the Jamaican premier music festival, Reggae Sumfest and supporter of indigenous talent.

Check out the highlight photos from SumFest!

Shot by Alexis Nadira

Full interview with Senior Brand Manager from Red Stripe, Andrew Anguin.

TheSource.com: Tell Us About The Partnership This Year With SumFest?

Andrew Anguin: “So for 25th year anniversary we embarked on a global partnership with Downsound entertainment – and we’ll be working with them over the next 3 years. We plan to share a goal of bringing more exposure to the Jamaican culture around the world and the US is a key market.”

Q: Any overall favorite acts from the show?

A: “Favorite acts..I would like to say Mavado & Aidonia. Both pretty consistent solid acts, and of course Beenie Man is the king of the dance hall.”

Q: What’s Next To Come This Year With RedStripe?

A: “For 2017, we’re going to continue to be deeply rooted and involved in Reggae music both here in Jamaica and the US”

Q: Anything Special Planned For Next Year’s Sumfest?

A: “I mean we’re continuously in planning mode. Obviously we want to continue to better the quality of festival. I think it’s a lot bigger than just music, it’s a destination event. Our company will work closely with our partners to make it bigger and bigger. ”