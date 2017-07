Fetty Wap I just dropped his take on one of the most popular songs of the year so far, “Crew” by GoldLink.

It’s been a bit since we’ve received a project from Fetty, but the Jersey rapper has been quietly working away on his new album. The smooth beat, which was produced by Teddy Walton, has seen much success, especially within the summer months. The last two rappers to lay their verses over the instrumental were Gucci Mane and Curren$y. Listen to the track below!