Meek Mill has been releasing visuals from his latest project Wins and Losses for the last few weeks and finally outside the shorts, Meek has dropped a video for the led single “We Ball.”

The video for the Young Thug collaborative track serves as an audio in memoriam to “all of those we lost to the streets.” The visual opens featuring fallen rapper Lil’ Snupe freestyling over a classic Dr. Dre beat before going into a video which features footage of a funeral, the streets, and glimpses of Meek’s continued push for success.

In other Meek Mill news, Meek responded to Trick Daddy‘s recent demand for an apology following comments Meek made on Ebro in the Morning while promoting his new album. As previously reported, Trick Daddy called out the Philly-bred rapper for his comments on Dreamchasers’ influence on Miami youth.

“Ever since you lost your girl, you been tripping,” he said on Instagram. “As a matter of fact, your visa has expired. You owe me and my city an apology.”

During an interview with Cosmic Kev on Power 99, Meek said there will be no apology and stated that if anyone had a problem with him, they should contact him directly and not vent on social media, specifically Instagram.

“I come from Philadelphia, all our OGs, they don’t get on Instagram where we’re from,” he said.

Wins and Losses, which dropped last week, is Meek’s third album via MMG and Atlantic. The heavily anticipated project features appearances by Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo, Future, Rick Ross and The-Dream, among many others.

Check out the video and Meek’s response below.