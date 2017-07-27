De’Aaron Fox was gifted one of the most beautiful pairs of Nikes, after making a name for himself during the NBA Summer league with the Sacramento Kings, he was rewarded with custom Nikes. As being one of the main competitors from the 2017 Rookie draft class for showtime Lakers PG, Lonzo Ball. The young boy is pushing to become one of the best players in his NBA draft class. He is one of the faces of Nike Basketball and with that being said, he will receive numerous customs and exclusives from the Swoosh team. He received special love from the swoosh with his newest Nike Kobe AD that draws inspiration from Dragon Ball Z. The colors are yellow, dark blue and finished off with the red logo making it a full ensemble of Dragon Ball Z colors.

Will this be a signature shoe for Nike and De’Aaron Fox? Check Out Images of the shoe in the gallery below.