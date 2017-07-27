NERVES BADDINGTON, is one of only hip-hop acts to hail from the city of Birmingham, Alabama. After years of shows and some unexpected curve-balls (like jail and new-found sobriety), the trio – Ryan Howell, John Mcnaughton and Cameron Johnson, are are finally ready to release their debut album, Dopamine Decoder Ring.

NERVES BADDINGTON—now equipped with the percussion prowess of prolific drummer Cameron Johnson—are following the introductory ‘New Rules’ with this debut studio album. “Let it Bang,” the first single and video featured above from the trio’s expansive and urgent 13-track album, lays out the Nerves ethos in in the track’s first verse:

Sonic youth in a daydream nation / not safe in the makeshift matrix

complacent day shift masons / throw ‘em in a cornfield maze in the basement yep, let ‘em wallow in amazement building on the tongue-in-cheek sociological exploration vibes of “addict” and the political clarity of “new rules,” Dopamine Decoder Ring is at once a great album to simply roll a blunt to and a refreshingly self-aware dissertation on these divided states of America.

With their debut effort, Howell and company aim to give fans what NERVES first gave them: a lifeline.

Check out the full project below: