“Public Enemies: JAY-Z vs Kanye West” Trailer is Here, Swizz Calls For Another Beat Battle | Source News Flash

Today in Source News Flash: A new documentary Public Enemies: JAY-Z vs Kanye West, set to premiere Monday on Channel 4 in the U.K., has its official trailer. The documentary is advertised as featuring previously undisclosed footage and testimonies surrounding the rumored Hov vs Ye feud.

While we await the highly anticipated beat battle between Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, Swizz took to Instagram last night to post a picture of himself with Kanye West and Pharrell, clearly calling for a beat battle between these two. Check out the original post below:

After me and Timbo what am I thinking 😳😳😳😳😳😳😳#pharrell VS #kanyewest 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔⚡️ A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on Jul 26, 2017 at 10:43pm PDT

Macklemore teamed up with Lil Yachty for new song “Marmalade,” which he presented during his appearance on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show.

The legendary Harlem tailor, Dapper Dan, has been appointed by VFILES to mentor the brand’s NYFW runway designers. Past notable mentors have included Naomi Campbell, Virgil Abloh, Pat McGrath and Mel Ottenberg.

Nike unveiled its Air Force 1 Low with all-over print. Embossed Nike Air graphics feature prominently across the leather upper, with tonal laces and Swoosh branding rounding off the attention-demanding look.

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would ban transgender people from the U.S. military, a move appealing to some in his conservative political base but creating uncertainty about the fate of thousands of transgender service members.

LaVar Ball back at it, proclaiming himself “best coach ever.” Ball says no other coaches compare to him because they don’t do what he does.