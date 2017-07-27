Rick Ross is taking back a bold statement that he made regarding female talent earlier this week, Rick Ross appeared on The Breakfast Club and made some controversial comments about why he’s never signed a female rapper to MMG.

“You know, I never did [sign a female rapper] because I always thought that like I would end up fucking the female rapper [and then] fucking the business up,” Rozay said in the interview. “I’m so focused on my business. I gotta be honest with you. You know, she looking good and I’m spending so much money on the photo shoots…I gotta fuck a couple times.”

After receiving severe backlash regarding his degrading comments, he took to social media to issue an apology via Facebook.

“I want to address an insensitive comment I made on a very sensitive issue, especially in a minority dominated industry like hip hop,” he writes in the apology. “My entire empire’s backbone is led by 2 of the strongest people I know and they happen to be women, my mother, and sister. The operations wouldn’t run without them and I have the highest regard and respect for women in this industry. I, have a daughter myself, my most cherished gift in the world.

My comment is not reflection of my beliefs on the issue. A mistake I regret,” he continues. “I hope to use my mistake, my platform and the community to create positive discussion to implement change on a very important issue. respect for the ones who stand up to say hey that isn’t right. Now it’s time to accept responsibility and all do better.

I look forward to continue working with & supporting female artists. my discovery process was documented by vh1 on #signed which premiered last night. Many of the most talented artists you’ll see in the running to be the next #MMG superstars are female artists. I look forward to clarifying my comments through my support.

Thank you to everyone who’s going through the journey with me, we coming out everyday stronger.”

