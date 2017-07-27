Last night VH1 premiered the first episode of their new music competition show “SIGNED.” The show features music moguls – Rick Ross, The-Dream, and Lenny S; as the group work together to develop unsigned artists in Atlanta, Georgia.

“SIGNED” features aspiring musicians who will undergo auditions and workshops to hone their craft and determine if they really have what it takes to get signed to a deal.

Through personal sessions with the music moguls and surprise visits from superstars like DJ Khaled, Meek Mill and Bangladesh, these young artists will face challenges and eliminations as they work their way toward a finale performance showcase. The artists who most impress the moguls have an opportunity to be signed to Maybach Music, Radio Killa Records or Roc Nation.

The show is executive produced by Mark Burnett, Jason Sands and Barry Poznick for MGM Television. Tiffany Lea Williams and Dan Caster are executive producing for VH1.

Check out an exclusive video of Rick Ross explaining the show below!

Produced by Heather Haynes.