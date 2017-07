This one maybe a little difficult for Beibs pray his way out of.

A paparazzi photographer who was snapping pics of pop star Justin Beiber as he was leaving church in Beverly Hills, was run over by the singer, who was driving a tricked out 4×4.

Beiber did in fact stay at the scene and attempt to help the photographer, whose lower body was injured, until paramedics and police arrived.

The photog was transferred to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.