With a stunning debut album and an exponentially increasing buzz, this has truly been 6LACK’s year to shine. To top it off, he nailed his recent performance on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show.

The performance was accompanied by a live band and a captivating set, which consisted of a wall of flashing TV screens behind him nestled in between some leafy trees. He sounds exactly the same live as he does on his album, holding every note and finishing off strong.

He started off by setting the eerie R&B mood, which he is well-known for. He sported a hoodie and then later on revealed his new haircut, a move that surprised many when he got it because his hair was a signature part of his look. Enjoy the full performance below.