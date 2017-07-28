Multiplatinum-certified Portland, OR rapper Aminé performed his latest record “Wedding Crashers” [feat. Offset] on NBC’s Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Clad in a powder blue tuxedo and backed by a doo-wop group (and singing priest), the artist delivered his most unique television performance to date! Aminé carried the hook with soul, style, and swagger, surprising audiences once again.

The performance sets the stage for the release of his highly anticipated full-length debut, Good For You [Republic Records] — out this Friday, July 28!