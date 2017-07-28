Drake loves the ladies, but one lady fan is seemingly not catching the hint that she is not allowed on the rap superstar’s property.

According to TMZ, a 24-year old woman who previously was arrested for breaking into the 6 God’s Hidden Hills mansion, returned on Thursday (Jul 28), telling security that she was on the list. After being refused entry, the woman refused to leave causing the guard to alert the authorities. When the authorities arrived the unidentified woman proceeded to spit on three deputies before being pepper sprayed and arrested for trespassing and assault on a police officer.

At the time of the incident, Drizzy wasn’t home.

In other Drake news, looks like Drizzy may be dropping a new single soon with a completely new sound. Noiseporn.com reports that the OVO cappo is working on a new song and the new single features the incorporation of dubstep.

Drake recently sampled some dubstep on his forthcoming single and fans are already waiting in anticipation. The sample originates from Peverelist, a UK-based DJ and producer, in his track titled “Roll With the Punches”. Drake’s upcoming single can be heard in a video uploaded to Twitter by Gervonta Davis, where you can see Drake and three other men running and hear the upcoming single in the background.

Check out the video below.