Today in Source News Flash: Future’s newest single “You Da Baddest” featuring Nicki Minaj is here along with new video. The visuals were teased by Nicki back in February on Instagram and shot at secret location.

Kendrick Lamar brought out Chance The Rapper for his Chicago stop on the DAMN. World Tour.

In an interview with the Breakfast Club posted on Monday, Rick Ross was asked why he hadn’t signed any female artists to his Maybach Music Group imprint. “You know, I never did it because I always thought, like, I would end up fucking a female rapper and fucking the business up,” Ross said. Ross faced criticism as many people took the comments as sexist. Yesterday, the rapper released a statement apologizing for his words. Check it out:

I want to address an insensitive comment I made on a very sensitive issue, especially in a minority dominated industry like hip hop. My entire empire’s backbone is led by 2 of the strongest people I know and they happen to be women, my mother and sister. The operations wouldn’t run without them and I have the highest regard and respect for women in this industry. I have a daughter myself, my most cherished gift in the world. My comment is not reflection of my beliefs on the issue. A mistake I regret. I hope to use my mistake, my platform and the community to create positive discussion to implement change on a very important issue. respect for the ones who stand up to say hey that isn’t right. Now it’s time to accept responsibility and all do better. I look forward to continue working with & supporting female artists. my discovery process was documented by vh1 on #signed which premiered last night. Many of the most talented artists you’ll see in the running to be the next #MMG superstars are female artists. I look forward to clarifying my comments through my support. Thank you to everyone who’s going through the journey with me, we coming out everyday stronger.​

Stüssy has teamed up with Los Angeles-based record label Hypnotize Hearts for a special collaboration due out tomorrow. The designs come courtesy of Hypnotize Hearts founder Guillaume Berg, with each tee being one-of-a-kind, thus featuring dip-dyed washes, Stüssy iconography printed inside out, and a chest graphic noting “a new light must come.”

Adidas will bring back the Crazy 8 on August 11 featuring primeknit construction, reflective pinstripe detail, premium leather heel counter, marble print leather sockliner.

Republicans have tried for seven years to get rid of Obamacare. In what may have been their last, best chance to do it, they came up one vote short. The repeal of the Affordable Care Act failed in the Senate earlier this morning, with three GOP senators joining all of the Democrats in shooting it down. Sen. John McCain dramatically cast the deciding vote, standing on the Senate floor and giving a thumbs down.

Odell Beckham Jr. says he wants to become the highest paid player in the NFL.