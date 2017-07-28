Issa Rae is on hella radars and now she’s utilizing that spotlight to pay homage to some of the women who influenced her.

In an editorial spread for Hannah magazine, Issa dressed up as three black woman who has major contributions to music. In the spread published on Wednesday (Jul 26), Issa depicts artists Missy Elliott, Solange, and Nina Simone in an iconic photo shoot by photography Elton Anderson Jr.

After the photoshoot hit the web, everyone was a fan, including Missy who gave her stamp of approval to Issa via Twitter saying, “Yoooo @IssaRae nailed this pic! Big up!!!! You did that🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🔥”

Yoooo @IssaRae nailed this pic! Big up!!!! You did that🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🔥 https://t.co/kRRRKkGC6S — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) July 27, 2017

Issa who recently kicked off the second season of her hit HBO series, Insecure, will also be working on her first full-length project loosely based on one of author David Foster Wallace‘s books later this year

The new film titled after the book, Empress of Serenity, will feature Bill Hader as an animal rights lawyer who is shocked by the news of his mother passing away. Encouraged to go on a 45-day cruise to heal by his estranged father, Hader’s character ends up befriending Rae’s character Michelle, who is described as a reclusive kindred spirit. Production on the film is slated to begin sometime in August.

Check out the photos below.