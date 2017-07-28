JAY-Z continues to dive deep with each layer he peels back for 4:44.

In the latest addition to the collection, “Adnis,” Mahershala Ali plays the role as a boxer and Danny Glover as the trainer in the transparent open letter that Hov seemingly wrote to his father. The black and white short features Ali working out while being encouraged by his trainer as he struggles to listen to every piece of advice leaving the trainer walking out in frustration and the boxer examining his choices while continuing to train.

As previously reported JAY-Z tapped the star to play a role in the then secret campaign to promote JAY-Z’s new album 4:44. The album has since been released and the full-length version of the visual is available to stream via Tidal.

In other JAY-Z news, Jay and wife Beyonce have been reportedly house hunting to find a new home suitable for their growing family and it looks like they may have found one.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the power couple is relocating from NYC to Bel-Air after reports surfaced that the couple made an incredible $90-million offer on a Bel Air spec house designed by spec mansion master Paul McClean.

If the deal closes, it would be the most expensive home sale in Los Angeles County this year, beating out the $85 million sale of David Geffen’s Malibu house to the owner of the Dodgers.

Check out the trailer for “Adnis” below.