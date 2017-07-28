With the ever changing culture and landscape in hop hop today, it’s difficult to find stand out artists that keep the tradition of lyricism alive. Hailing from Virginia Beach, VA, Stretch Dolla is aiming to do just that: keep the grit of street artistry while carrying on hip hop’s traditional roots. His debut release, Genesis, is a 10-track EP equipped with the current sound of today’s beat with street tales, stadium anthems, and hard driven lyrics. Genesis is on track to be one of Hampton Roads’ biggest projects released this year, again, stamping his mark in hip hop culture while pushing the tradition of some of Virginia’s greatest musical exports alike.

Check out the full EP below!

iTunes Link: https://itun.es/us/tM5Tkb