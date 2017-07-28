Security Guard Steals $100K First Day On The Job

A security guard employed by cash vault and transport company Garda stole $100,000 in cash in his first day on the job, police in New Jersey say.

Fairfield police say 19-year-old Larry Brooks was caught on the company’s surveillance cameras stealing $100,000 while working.

The company’s security officers were able to recover about $86,000 from a car parked in Elizabeth, where Brooks lives, before the company contacted police.

Brooks was arrested on a charge of second-degree theft, then released on his own recognizance.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Brooks had retained an attorney.