According to N.O.R.E., Prodigy’s mural would have never lasted.

Recently, the rap veteran and Drink Champs host stepped into The Breakfast Club on New York’s Power 105, and among topics discussed were the death of Mobb Deep’s Prodigy and the his short-lived posthumous mural.

First put up in the late rapper’s native Queensbridge, the tribute mural was defaced, restored, and less than a week later, defaced again, leading to its ultimate removal.

A few names close to the community have previously lent their theories on why this has been the unfortunate outcome for such a significant voice in Hip-Hop and now, N.O.R.E has decided to offer his take, revealing that the vandalism has been the result of a call made from behind bars.

“I’m not qualified to speak on that,” he explains. “But it came from a big homie that’s in jail that don’t have nothing…Prodigy’s book hurt a lot of people. Dead, in jail, alive, and the guy that’s up north, he’s a respectable guy. Everybody respects it. He sent the word and it’s official.”

Choosing not to give out any further details about the subject, N.O.R.E used the information as a cautionary tale, encouraging all to “try to be better at life.”

Check out the full interview below, and click ahead to the 19:30 mark to hear N.O.R.E. speak on meeting the “Shook Ones” rapper for the first time and the details behind the mural vandalism.