Brooklyn-reared collective the Delivery Boys are coming in strong.

Consisting of Lost Boy, Goldwood, Max Gertler, Fresh1, and Tyrin, the group came up in New York City, making music together with their talents extending through rapping and producing.

Gearing up for their upcoming EP, the group is set to release a flurry of music in the coming future and their latest offering comes in the form of “Pissed Off,” a solid collaboration with the Atlanta-based Rich The Kid.

Produced by fellow Delivery Boys member NOTRUST, “Pissed Off” arrives packaged as a boastful anthem in which all parties bring their lifestyles to the forefront.