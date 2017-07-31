Beyonce Reportedly Has New Documentary On the Way

Beyonce may be working on releasing a follow-up to 2013’s “Life Is But A Dream” documentary.

According to new reports, Queen Bey is gearing up for the release of a new film that will chronicle her pregnancy with Sir and Rumi Carter as well as the creation of her Lemonade album.

“The documentary will be a grittier look at the last 2 years of Beyonce’s life including an emotional stop tour stop in Glaskow, Scottland after the deaths of Philando Castille and Alton Sterling,” wrote a tweet from a “Beyhive” Twitter account.