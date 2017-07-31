Beyonce may be working on releasing a follow-up to 2013’s “Life Is But A Dream” documentary.
According to new reports, Queen Bey is gearing up for the release of a new film that will chronicle her pregnancy with Sir and Rumi Carter as well as the creation of her Lemonade album.
READ MORE: BEYONCE HEAVILY INVOLVED IN PRODUCTION OF ‘4:44’
“The documentary will be a grittier look at the last 2 years of Beyonce’s life including an emotional stop tour stop in Glaskow, Scottland after the deaths of Philando Castille and Alton Sterling,” wrote a tweet from a “Beyhive” Twitter account.
Our EXCLUSIVE on Beyoncé's upcoming Documentary, the bidding war between HBO and Netflix & The Formation World Tour! 🐝🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZS1lja3ZRP
— THE BEYHIVÉ (@TheBeyHiveTeam) July 28, 2017