Bucky Malone continues to ride his Pink Summer playlist wave by dropping a remix of his hot track, “Wi$hlist”, which originally came out last year. Malone recruited fellow VA rappers, Bobby Blaze, and AWGE affiliate, Treez Lowkey, for the song.

“It was important to me to make this remix a ‘Virginia Affair’ seeing that the original record was big I wanted to make the remix something special, so I reached out to Bobby and Treez ’cause I felt like we all holdin’ VA down,” Bucky Malone says. “So you can say this is like a VA-posse cut.”

This dope, ICYTWAT-produced banger speaks on the women they would love their shot at, including Keke Palmer, London Zhiloh and Zoë Kravitz. You can stream the track below, and also watch Bucky Malone’s latest music video, “Mission“.