Last Friday [July 28th] Champs Sports and Nike collaborated on a special event at Champs Sports State Street’s arena in Chicago, IL. The activation supported the new retail location featuring a gaming lounge which had NBA2k and NFL Madden stations – along with a style lounge Q&A with Chicago based rapper, Smino.

Guests enjoyed the music and activities on the second level of the retail space from 10AM-3PM. Champs Sports celebrated this grand opening of their first 16,000 sq foot “Arena” flagship store from 7/26/2017-7/29/2017.

The “Chi Made” concept pays homage to Chicago’s contributions to the overall culture.

Check out the exclusive interview with Smino during the event below!

TheSource.com : What Brought You Out Here Today For This Champs Activation?

Smino: “Nike set this up pretty much and I’m known for only wearing Air Force 1’s”

Q: Tell Us More About Your Music And Overall Style.

A: “My music is real personal and honest, I make whatever I feel. And that’s how I dress too. It’s about how I feel”

Q: So Tell Us More About The Style Panel You’re On.

A: “Well I only wear Air Force Ones. I have sh*t load of it. Nike saw that along with the popularity of my music so just gonna discuss that more on the style panel. My style and Air Force Ones”