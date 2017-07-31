Paris Saint-Germain took on Juventus last night in an International Champions Cup blockbuster game. To celebrate the two huge clubs facing off in Miami, Paris Saint-Germain and Shoe Gallery collaborated with Jester of Red Ribbon Recon (@RedRibbonRecon) to create eleven pairs of exclusive Paris Saint-Germain Nike Mayfly Woven sneakers.

The shoes are created using the limited-edition PSG away jersey on the tongues and in the weave, giving each pair a unique aesthetic.

Only 11 pairs are available, sold exclusively at Shoe Gallery for $400.