Kodak Black is steadily building up the already strong hype for his new project, Project Baby 2. He recently dropped the cover art the project, and now we have a new track to listen to in the meantime as well. Kodak taps ATL hero, Future, to be on the track with him, and the two predictably did their thing on the song.

The track, “Boost My Ego”, was produced by Kodak himself alongside Wheezy. This new project will be a sequel to his 2013 mixtape, Project Baby. Because the Florida rapper is constantly tied up in legal issues, each drop of his leaves fans wanting more because they never know how it will be until Kodak can release another one. With Future delivering a smooth hook and Kodak going in about his trials and tribulations, this track is a strong installment as we wait for the project.

Listen to the track below.