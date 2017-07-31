Two leaders of the drill movement that took Chicago by storm, Lil Durk and Lil Reese matured into complex and compelling artists in the years since their breakout. Returning with a pointed collection of anthemic bangers, Durk and Reese announce Supa Vultures, the duo’s first collaborative EP. Lil Durk’s confident melodicism complements Lil Reese’s gritty and understated flow, creating a compelling yin-and-yang dynamic that builds upon itself throughout the project. Distributed by EMPIRE, Supa Vultures releases on August 11th.

“We from the same street in a neighborhood on the South Side. The ‘Super Vulture’ title is a combination of us – Reese got his ‘Super Savage’ compilation and we always say we vultures,” says Lil Durk. “We don’t eat each other, we eat other people and keep everything in the family. If you’re with us we call you a vulture and you’re our brother. There’s never been structure between the older guys and the younger guys like us so we starting our own thing so we can pass down things to the younger generation. On this project, we speaking from the trenches.”

