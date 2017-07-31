Brooklyn based hip-hop artist G4SHI releases new single “24 Hours” available for stream and download at all digital partners. “24 Hours” is the follow up to G4SHI’s heavily streamed singles, “Disrespectful” and “Turn Me Down.” Together, both records have garnered over 22 Million streams on Spotify alone and have been featured on top playlists across all digital platforms including Spotify’s Rap Caviar and Most Necessary.

Next month, G4SHI will embark on his first ever-headlining tour appropriately called ‘The Disrespectful Tour,’

starting August 13th. Shows will kick off in Baltimore on August 13th and

cities include Chicago, Indianapolis, Columbus, Houston, Austin, West Hollywood and more.

Dates below and tickets are available for purchase now via

Songkick:

8/13 – Baltimore, MD – Moonrise Festival 2017

8/18 – Savanna, GA – Club Elan

8/19 – Tampa, FL – Club Skye

8/23 – Detroit, MI – El Club

8/24 – Minneapolis, MN – The Loft at Skyway Theatre

8/25 – Chicago, IL – Subterranean

8/26 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe, Old National Centre

9/2 – Columbus, OH – Breakaway Music Festival Columbus 2017

9/7 – Houston, TX – Spire

9/8 – Dallas, TX – The Lizard Lounge

9/9 – Austin, TX – Vulcan Gas Company

9/13 – West Hollywood, CA – The Roxy Theatre

9/16 – Santa Ana, CA – The Constellation Room at The Observatory

9/21 – Boulder, CO – Fox Theatre

9/22 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry

9/23 – Virginia Beach, VA – Peabody’s

10/5 – Edmonton, AB (Canada) – Union Hall

10/ 6 – Vancouver, BC (Canada) – Fortune Sound Club