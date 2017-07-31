Jhoanna Alba is the founder and principal designer of ALBA Bespoke Clothing – she is a menswear maven and style enthusiast. Her stellar client roster includes the most recognizable sports heroes and superstars on the planet, from Magic Johnson to Russell Westbrook; her 1100 clients are consistently topping the yearly lists of best dressed.

In addition to styling today’s top athletes for some of the largest sporting events, she has created a niche and inspirational shoe line, Donum Shoes (sizes: 10-18). Donum was created in Milan, is now produced in Columbia and helps to provide single mothers with jobs. A percentage of shoe sales goes to building a school across the street from the factory so their children can be nearby.

Jhoanna is definitely a key figure in fashion that needs to be celebrated!

Find out more about this menswear maven, designer, and entrepreneur below!

What inspired you to pursue a career in fashion?

“I would have to say, my mother. When I was young she taught me how to sew, we would make clothes together while watching sports on TV, now its really all come full circle, making clothes for professional athletes!

How do you feel about the modern fashion industry and the image influence of rappers, athletes, and public figures today?

“Music is very different then sports. Musicians usually have a more casual style that’s very flashy and trendy. I personally like a more polished look, timeless and classic. I think athletes have more opportunity to wear a nice suit and tie, game day, press conferences, etc. We live in an interesting time where the celebrity is so accessible to their fanbase and they can use that power to advertise and influence what they think is trending or important. I love social media because when these public figures are constantly being photographed, they cant wear the same outfit, it keeps my business strong!”

Who was your favorite promenint client that you styled and why?

“I love all of my clients but if I had to pick I would say Magic Johnson and Russell Westbrook. Magic is my mentor and the one who encouraged me to start this company, hes a consistent client and always so supportive. Russell, Ive been working with since he was drafted and his draft day look is very different from his style today! Its been so fun to watch his style grow and change. I have so much fun designing with Russ, hes not afraid to try new things and think outside the box, we are always on the same page when it comes to fashion, I just get him.”

What advice could you share for other women inspired by your career path?

“Have faith. Never burn a bridge. And love what you do!”

What are your next big plans in fashion?

“I now provide Donum shoes and I am so excited about it. Donum shoes range from size 10-18, catering to my larger then life clientele. The line was created in Milan by founder, Gladys Bolivar. The shoes are now produced in Columbia and helps to provide single mothers with jobs while a percentage of shoe sales goes to building a school across the street from the factory so their children can be nearby.”