SZA just dropped off her stunning new visual for “Supermodel”, a sure fire track off of her successful 2017 album, Ctrl.

In the video, the TDE’s beautiful R&B goddess enchantingly struts down a sparkly forest path, much like a runway, while fairy dust floats around her. The video is extremely up SZA’s alley, as she is known to be a big lover of nature. Stay tuned all the way towards the end for a charming twist, which SZA tends to do in her videos. We already have two other great visuals to supplement Ctrl., including “Drew Barrymore” (which literally features Drew Barrymore) and “Love Galore” featuring Travis Scott.

Can’t get enough of SZA? Don’t worry because she just announce she is headed on tour. She is also hitting the road with Bryson Tiller for his European leg of his tour as well this fall.

Watch the video on Apple Music here.