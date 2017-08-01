A few weeks after deciding to continue his After Party tour run amid allegations of running a sex cult, singer R. Kelly has canceled four shows.

TMZ reports that two of Kelly’s shows in Louisiana and one show in Dallas and another in Los Angeles have been called off due to poor ticket sales.

“The promoter sent an e-mail to R. Kelly’s team and told them they were set to lose $400,000 if sales didn’t pick up fast,” a source told Page Six on the Louisiana cancellation. “They canceled.”

While there is no confirmation on a link between his lackluster sales and his recent accusations, it’s hard to chalk the situation up to coincidence.

While he continues to deny all allegations, sources further reveal that the Chicago-reared crooner has hired a crisis team amidst the controversy, bringing on Monique Pressley, known prominently as Bill Cosby’s lawyer, to handle the situation.

For the time being, R. Kelly’s run still has several dates remaining on schedule, including shows in Las Vegas, Memphis, and another concert in Los Angeles.