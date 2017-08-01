The annual Global Citizen Festival always pulls through with legendary names on their concert line-up, and this year is certainly no exception.

The festival lineup was just announced and it features names like Stevie Wonder, The Killers and Pharrell Williams. Big Sean also is included as a special guest performer for the hip-hop lovers, and the festival even managed to book Green Day, everyone’s favorite band back in the day.

Last year, the Global Citizen Festival concert included Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, Usher, and plenty more. The event is a bright NYC tradition, taking place in Central Park every September. The festival, and Global Citizens in general, aim to take action to solve the world’s biggest challenges. “To date, the actions by our global community have resulted in over $30 billion in commitments and policy announcements that will affect the lives of 1 billion people by 2030,” their site states.

Check out the complete line-up below and click here for all information about the upcoming festival, because it is surely one you do not want to miss.

