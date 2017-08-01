Highlights From Champs Sports x Adidas Hosting Lockers Lounge In Chicago With Saba & Joey Purrp

Highlights From Champs Sports x Adidas Hosting Lockers Lounge In Chicago With Saba & Joey Purrp

Champs Sports and Adidas hosted a lockers lounge at the Arena at Champs Sports State Street in Chicago last Saturday [July 29th].

The event featured an interactive basketball activity rewarding consumers with prizes such as Adidas Sneakers, BEATS Headphones, and Lollapalooza Tickets etc.

Closing Adidas day featured performances from Chicago based rapper, Saba and Joey Purp. DJ Towkio provided the music and the activities took place on the second level of the retail space from 10AM – 4PM.

The new 16,000 square foot store celebrates Chicago excellence with “Chi Made” theme paying homage to Chicago’s culture.