The young sensation Khalid took the world by storm with multi-platinum hit single “Location” followed by the release of his debut album American Teen. Today he dropped visuals for the fun, upbeat track “Young Dumb & Broke.”

The video features Khalid dancing through a football field and cafeteria, celebrating his youth with his peers and a cafeteria worker while he still can. Different sets of typical high school superlative award winners flash across the screen in this feel-good video, such as “Most Talented,” “Most Popular,” and “Prom King and Queen.” Wayne Brady makes a hilarious camo appearance in the end as a janitor.

This visual is yet another indication of Khalid’s artistry and reach. Check out the video for “Young Dumb & Broke” above.