Meek Mill is spoiling fans with consistency as he drops off yet another visual for his freshly released album, Wins And Losses.

The newest music video, “Price”, opens with almost two minutes of footage of Meek preaching in the studio about his attitude towards success. In these honest few clips, Meek unloads his thoughts about wanting to be the best at anything he does.

The entire video is a crisp black and white, and it is basically a highlight reel of his last few months. Wins And Losses impressively debuted at No. 3 on the charts and is receiving a great level of hype from fans. The album is also very visual heavy, as Meek’s team has been consistently dropping chapter videos from Wins And Losses (The Movie), which are available on his YouTube channel.

Check out the video below.