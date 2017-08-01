New collab record coming from Pakman Jitt titled “FreeBandz”. The DJ Holiday assisted record was produced by MB13, and also has visuals to accompany the hot audio.

The is the second release from Pakman, who achieved notoriety when his first release “All My Life” lit up the DJ playlists on Spotify and in the clubs. With the spotlight focused on him, the Florida native keeps the momentum going with his latest record.

Having been in the game since the age of 15, Pak released his debut mixtape back in 2012, Brick Boyz Vol. 1, hosted by DJ Rell.



The success of the that mixtape led to collaborations with DJ Holiday. Sky’s The Limit, Foreign Life 2, Blood Sweat And Tearz 2, and his most recent release Foreign Life 3.



Check out the new visuals below.

