Rising artist, 704 is back on top with his new single “Side Chicks” remix featuring Artists Jay Way Sosa. The track immediately impacted clubs and radio MixShows ; Allowing 704 to tighten up his crown and continue his pursuit of bringing attention to the Carolinas. With his new reality show “The Real SideChicks Of Charlotte” Base off the song “SideChick” is about to take over the Reality Television World!

Check it out below