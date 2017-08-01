Ryan Reynolds tweeted the first official image of Domino from Deadpool 2 today. The photo of Zazie Beetz, who will play the X-Force mutant in the sequel, is a callback to one of the first promo images of Reynolds as Deadpool, in which he lounges on a bear rug by a fire.

In the new image, Domino poses in the same room, near the same fire, except this time she’s lying on a Deadpool suit.

Deadpool 2 will also star Josh Brolin as Cable, T.J. Miller as Weasel, and Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead.

Deadpool 2 is currently set to premiere on June 1st, 2018.