New music coming by the way of Young RJ, part of the iconic hip hop group Slum Village. With a solo single titled “Issues”, RJ features rising hip hop superstars including BJ the Chicago Kid delivering soulful lyrics.

“The collaboration could have not come at a better time.. given the economic struggles in cities like Detroit and Chicago, current police violence, and our political atmosphere,” RJ said of the single and collab.

“Issues” marks the first follow up to his popular single “Wait”, and is one of the many more solo pieces coming from Young RJ, and the track itself was produced by Detroit native DAG.



Having previously collabed with the likes ‪Boldy James and ‪Pete Rock on “wait”, Young RJ is gearing up to release a full length project that showcases collaboration with both legends in the game and rising talent.

The project will be RJ’s debut solo album, set to be titled “Blaq RoyalT” and slated to drop on October 10, 2017.



For now, stream the new single here!