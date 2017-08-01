Today in Source News Flash: Almost two months after the release of Ctrl, SZA delivered beautiful and powerful visual for album’s lead track, “Supermodel.” Check it out here.

Mahershala Ali stars as a boxer in JAY-Z’s music video for “Adnis.” Now available on Tidal.

Nearly half of R. Kelly‘s upcoming tour dates have been canceled. TMZ reports that the singer’s team has canceled stops in Los Angeles, Dallas, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans, leaving only six shows on his tour schedule. Sources told the publication poor ticket sales were to blame for the cancelations.

The speculations about Nas‘ collaboration with Supreme have been going around for months. Now, we finally get a first look at what’s to come.

Amidst a controversy involving sexual assault allegations against A$AP Bari, a Nike source has confirmed that the company is no longer working with him.

Yesterday (July 31), Anthony Scaramucci announced his resignation as White House’s Communications Chief, after only 10 day tenure.

LaVar Ball went on a sexist rant about a female referee after being ejected from an AAU game on Friday in Las Vegas. On Sunday, The NBA Referees Association condemned Ball’s behavior and subsequent comments about the official.