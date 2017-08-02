Allen Iverson Is Suspended 1 Game For Failing To Appear At A Game

“The Answer” got his answer by Ice Cube and company after he randomly went M.I.A.

The BIG3 has announced that Allen Iverson has been suspended for one game for missing Sunday’s matchup in Dallas. According to TMZ Sports, the former NBA MVP was spotted gambling at the Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, Illinois, on Saturday night and Sunday morning. This forced co-captain DerMarr Johnson to take over as coach for Sunday’s matchup against Team Power.

This isn’t the first time AI missed a BIG3 game as he was out for his highly anticipated return to Philly citing injuries.

Iverson took to Instagram to issue an apology to the BIG3 and their fans.