superstar Beyonce is exploring the possibility of buying ownership in the Houston Rockets NBA franchise, according to Bloomberg News. Beyonce is a native of Houston, Texas. Leslie Alexander, the current owner of the Houston Rockets, surprisingly announced he will be selling the team in July of 2017. Alexander’s Rockets franchise is a globally popular franchise. Alexander purchased the Rockets for $85 million in 1993. Current valuation projections indicate the Houston Rockets will sell for $2 billion this time around.

The Houston Rockets are the preferred team of choice in China due in large part to Chinese native Yao Ming playing his entire NBA career for the team.

Beyonce’s husband, Shawn Carter (JAY-Z), was previously an owner of his hometown Brooklyn Nets. JAY-Z sold his ownership stake in the Brooklyn Nets upon founding Roc Nation, which has a sports management division that represents professional athletes, including NBA players.

Forbes Magazine lists Beyonce’s current net worth at $350 million. Beyonce’s husband JAY-Z’s net worth, meanwhile, is an estimated $810 million.

Beyonce being a part of new ownership would be a boon for the NBA and Houston Rockets. Beyonce has been seen courtside at NBA games on regular occasions. The multi-platinum recording artist boasts 105 million followers on Instagram alone. In 2015, Forbes Magazine named Beyonce the most powerful female in entertainment.

According to several media reports, both the Houston Rockets and Beyonce have declined to comment on her intentions to purchase ownership in the franchise. Presently, there is no announced timetable for the sale of the NBA franchise.