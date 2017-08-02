With summer in full swing, Fat Joe is delivering “So Excited,” a boastful banger primed for yacht speakers. Featuring production from Streetrunner and vocals from “All The Way Up” and Plata O Plomo co-producer Dre, “So Excited” has the artists celebrating life and hyping up their baddies; the ones who deserve the finest Fendi and lavish lifestyles. Dre sings an infectious hook while Fat Joe spits about finding a real one, “Bitch so bad I could risk it all/ If you don’t want no problems don’t get involved/ Now everything ain’t Gucci this a different store/ I’m about to get Carmelo boy and risk it all.”

Fat Joe previously dropped the Carribbean-tinged “Heartbreak” with partner-in-crime Remy Ma, which clocked over 3 million plays and 3,000 downloads on all formats before the video even dropped. Longtime friends and collaborators since the 1990s, Fat Joe and Remy Ma catapulted New York rap back into the mainstream in the past year with their collaborative album, Plata O Plomo. The project boasted guest appearances from French Montana, The-Dream, Ty Dolla $ign, Kent Jones, BJ The Chicago Kid, Sevyn Streeter, and more.

