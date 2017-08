K Camp Has A “Good Problem” With His New Song

K Camp is back with another one, with a new song entitled “Good Problem.”

On the cut, Camp rhymes: “Look, you want a new bag? No biggie/Jump inside the foreign let’s fuck around in the city/Baby I ain’t trippin’ as long as you fuckin’ with me.”

Listen to “Good Problem” below.